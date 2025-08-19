<p>The Indian film and television industry woke up to the shocking news of the demise of industry veteran Achyut Potdar. One of the most respected and beloved actors, Achyut Potdar, is famous for his work in both Marathi and Hindi cinema. He breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital on Monday. He was 91.</p><p>Reportedly, he was undergoing treatment in Thane and was surrounded by close family members. According to sources close to the family, Achyut had been keeping unwell for some time due to age-related health issues.</p><p>Achyut has been in the showbiz industry for over six decades and has worked in over 125 Hindi and Marathi films and over 100 TV serials. Achyut was one of the familiar faces to the generations of audiences and was best known for his natural acting style. From making memorable appearances in Bollywood films to staging several iconic roles in Marathi theatre, Achyut has entertained audiences across generations with his impactful performances.</p><p>Tributes have been pouring in from across the film and television fraternity. <em>Star Pravah</em> took to their Instagram account and mourned the loss of the veteran star.</p>.<p>Achyut Potdar was also a recipient of several prestigious awards during his lifetime, including state and national honours for his contribution to cinema and performing arts.</p><p>Some of his notable works include <em>3 Idiots</em>, <em>Rangeela</em>, <em>Lage Raho Munna Bhai</em>, <em>Wagle Ki Dunia</em>, <em>Majha Hoshil Na</em> and others.</p>