Actor Moon Moon Sen's husband Bharat Dev Varma passes away at 83

Sen, a former TMC MP, had married Dev Varma in 1978. He was a member of the erstwhile royal family of Tripura.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 13:55 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 13:55 IST
