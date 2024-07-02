Adityanath slams Rahul Gandhi over 'not Hindus' remark, says he hurt 'soul of Mother India'

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hindu is the soul of India. "Hindu is synonymous with tolerance, generosity and gratitude. We are proud that we are Hindus!" "How will the 'prince' of the group that calls itself 'accidental Hindus' and which is indulged in politics of Muslim appeasement, understand this? You should apologise to crores of Hindus of the world, Rahul ji! Today you have not hurt a community but the soul of Mother India," he said.