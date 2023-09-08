After 12 yrs of jail, SC orders release of man finding him juvenile at the date of offence

"In the report dated 13.05.2023, the FAC II Additional Sessions Judge, Khammam, has categorically come to the conclusion that the date of birth of Makkella Nagaiah is 02.05.1989. The report is based on a detailed examination of the documents, coupled with the oral evidence of witnesses. We have no hesitation in accepting the same," the bench said.

The court said that if the date of birth of the petitioner is May 02, 1989, he was 16 years 7 months old as on the date of the crime, i.e., December 21, 2005.