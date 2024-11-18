After Modi, Amit Shah showers praise on 'The Sabarmati Report'

<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday praised the film <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> in a post on X.</p><p>"No matter how hard a powerful ecosystem tries, it cannot keep the truth hidden in darkness forever," the Home Minister said. </p><p>"The film <em>Sabarmati Report</em> defies the ecosystem with unparalleled courage and exposes the truth behind the fateful episode to broad daylight," he added.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/facts-eventually-come-out-says-pm-modi-as-he-praises-vikrant-massey-starrer-the-sabarmati-report-3280118">film</a> <em>The Sabarmati Report,</em> saying that the “truth is coming out”. The movie, which stars Vikrant Massey, is based on the events that led to the death of 59 pilgrims in the Sabarmati Express after the train was burnt, which in turn led to the Godhra riots leaving over a thousand dead. Modi, who was then the chief minister of Gujarat, had faced criticism over the incident.<br><br><em>More details to follow...</em></p>