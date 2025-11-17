<p>The Jubilee Hills bypolls in Telangana, though limited to a single constituency, have generated political ripples far beyond their geographical boundaries.</p><p>Congress candidate Naveen Yadav’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/congress-wins-jubilee-hills-assembly-bypoll-3797989">decisive victory</a> over the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) candidate Maganti Sunitha, with a margin of 24,729 votes, is sure to reshape political narratives in the state. What appeared at first to be a routine mid-term electoral contest transformed into a referendum on the Revanth Reddy government’s nearly two-year rule, the strength and cohesion of the OBC movement in Telangana, and the diminishing influence of the BRS in the post-Kavitha political vacuum.</p><p>Jubilee Hills has historically been one of Hyderabad’s most closely watched constituencies — not only for its urban-demographic complexity, but also for its political symbolism. The BRS had performed strongly in the 2023 Assembly elections across Hyderabad’s urban belt, including Jubilee Hills, reaffirming its hold over key segments of the city’s electorate. However, the bypolls, held under dramatically altered circumstances, served as a litmus test for both the ruling Congress and the BRS.</p>.Congress won Jubilee Hills as BRS did not work as per people's expectations: Kavitha.<p>For the Congress, the contest represented a progress report on the Reddy government’s performance, particularly its thrust toward social justice, caste-based enumeration, and enhanced representation of Backward Classes (BCs). For the BRS, it was a battle for survival after electoral setbacks, and the internal turbulence caused by K Kavitha’s exit from the party’s active leadership, which created a widening void within the organisation.</p><p>Thus, the election became a microcosm of the ideological battles — representation vs status quo, BC empowerment vs political stagnation, coalition-building vs fragmentation — that currently define Telangana’s politics.</p><p><strong>BC-Muslim mobilisation</strong></p><p>One of the most significant drivers of Yadav’s victory was the consolidation of the OBC vote bank, strengthened by the Congress government’s proactive initiatives. The government’s decision to conduct a detailed caste survey, and push for 42% BC reservations in education, employment, and local bodies rejuvenated the BC movement across Telangana. Although the Bills await presidential assent for inclusion in Schedule IX of the Constitution, the political message had reached the electorate.</p><p>In Jubilee Hills, the BC movement had a personalised dimension as well. Naveen Yadav’s father, China Srisailam Yadav, has long been involved in BC associations and movements, earning credibility among OBC voters. This long association translated into widespread support from nearly all major OBC organisations, which explicitly backed the Congress candidate.</p><p>The BRS attempted to counter it by raising criminal allegations against Srisailam Yadav during the campaign. These allegations failed to dent the trust and organisational networks that the Yadav family had built over decades. By contrast, controversies surrounding the BRS candidate — particularly allegations raised by the first wife of the late Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath — weakened the party’s narrative and credibility among voters.</p><p>A second critical pillar of Naveen Yadav’s success was the support from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and the induction of former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin into Reddy’s Cabinet. In the 2018 Assembly polls, Naveen Yadav contested on an AIMIM ticket and secured 18,817 votes, establishing a strong rapport with the Muslim voter base.</p><p>The Congress-AIMIM co-operation proved to be electorally effective. It also reflected a broader realignment wherein Muslim voters, particularly in Hyderabad’s mixed localities, increasingly perceive Congress as a reliable alternative in the current political climate. This shift further tightened the contest for the BRS, which has been steadily losing its urban Muslim influence since the 2023 Assembly polls.</p><p><strong>Governance as an electoral battleground</strong></p><p>While identity politics played a major role, governance issues also shaped voter behaviour. The BRS tried to capitalise on the Congress government’s administrative challenges, particularly highlighting failures in implementing key electoral promises and addressing infrastructural deficiencies. Issues related to the Hydra and other bureaucratic bottlenecks were emphasised in the BRS’ campaign messaging.</p><p>However, these attacks fell short due to two factors. First, the Congress government managed to deliver effective election strategies within a relatively short time and implemented it without many frictions. Second, the BRS lacked a coherent narrative that went beyond highlighting Congress’ faults; it struggled to articulate a compelling positive agenda.</p><p>The contest exposed an important shift: Telangana’s electorate is increasingly responsive to issues of social justice, representation, and inclusive welfare, rather than just traditional governance metrics.</p><p><strong>Internal dynamics</strong></p><p>Within the Congress, the leadership — across factions, regions, and caste groups — stood united behind Naveen Yadav. Such organisational discipline, rare in the historically faction-ridden party, significantly boosted campaign efficiency and voter outreach.</p><p>In contrast, the BRS appeared <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/congress-won-jubilee-hills-as-brs-did-not-work-as-per-peoples-expectations-kavitha-3799247">divided, and fatigued</a>. Although working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) led the campaign, his strategy appeared misaligned with the political moment. The absence of key BC and Muslim leaders like Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Srinivas Goud, and Dasoju Sravan from the forefront of the campaign was glaring. This not only weakened BRS’ appeal among BC voters, but also hinted at deeper internal discord.</p><p>KTR assumed responsibility for the defeat, acknowledging strategic errors, and organisational lapses. Yet, the core issue remains: the BRS leadership failed to take a firm and clear stand on 42% BC reservations. The party’s ambiguity on this pivotal issue alienated significant sections of OBC voters.</p><p>The bypoll outcome also reinforces the growing influence of Reddy, who has positioned himself as a champion of BC empowerment, and a reformist administrator. His bold move to conduct a caste survey has energised marginalised communities and reshaped the policy narrative.</p><p>The Jubilee Hills victory serves as a validation of his governance model and political strategy. It signals voter confidence in his leadership and sets the tone for future contests.</p><p>The bypolls have exposed the magnitude of the crisis confronting the BRS, whose declining urban support, internal leadership vacuum, and weakening credibility have eroded its earlier dominance in Hyderabad’s metropolitan constituencies. The party’s inability to articulate a firm position on critical issues, alongside the visible absence of social engineering in the campaign, deepened voter disillusionment. Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) did not campaign in the bypolls. As BRS grapples with organisational drift and an eroding social base, the electoral verdict underscores the urgency for introspection and ideological recalibration, if the party hopes to remain relevant in Telangana.</p><p>The Jubilee Hills bypolls were a referendum on competing political visions for Telangana. Naveen Yadav’s resounding victory reflects a powerful convergence of BC assertion, Muslim support, a united party organisation, and a compelling social justice narrative led by the Revanth Reddy government. For BRS, the loss underscores the urgent need for introspection, leadership recalibration, and ideological clarity.</p><p>The Jubilee Hills verdict stands as a pivotal moment marking the rise of new social coalitions, and a renewed emphasis on inclusive governance.</p><p><em><strong>G Kiran Kumar, National President, All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA).</strong></em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>