<p>Mangaluru: The Bantwal Rural Police cracked an illegal cow slaughter case and arrested a man in Mangaluru.</p><p>Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K said that based on information received, police from Bantwal Rural Station raided the premises of a house in Arala village in Bantwal taluk. The house belongs to Mayyadi (57), where cattle were being slaughtered and processed for meat near a shed on his property. During the raid, three individuals were found slaughtering a cow, and while two managed to escape, Mayyadi was arrested.</p><p>Three cows and a calf were rescued, and 150 kg of beef was seized. A case has been registered under Sections 4, 5, 7, and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, Section 11(1)(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Sections 303(2) and 307 of the BNS.</p><p>The investigation is under way and efforts are on to arrest other suspects.</p><p>The accused had set up an unauthorised slaughterhouse in the shed on their property, using electricity from their house to carry out the slaughter. As a result, the Bantwal Rural Police seize the house and shed premises, and a report will be submitted to the Assistant Commissioner and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of the Mangaluru Subdivision to confiscate the property.</p>