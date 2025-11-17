Menu
Man arrested for illegal cow slaughter in Mangaluru, property seized

Dakshina Kannada SP Dr Arun K said that based on information received, police from Bantwal Rural Station raided the premises of a house in Arala village in Bantwal taluk.
Published 17 November 2025, 04:42 IST
