After Panauti jibe, Rahul compares PM Modi with a 'pickpocket'

Jaipur: After the panauti jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (November 22) compared the PM Modi with a pickpocket, saying they come in groups, at a rally in Rajakheda in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district today.

Speaking at an election rally, Rahul said that “pickpockets always come in groups of three. He never comes alone. The first person tries to distract you by saying something unconventional. Then comes the second person, his colleague, who picks the pocket and the third person keeps a watch on the victim. He particularly monitors the victim to see if he is resisting. If he does resist, then the third person attacks and threatens the victim. This is the way pickpockets operate. The one who diverts attention is Narendra Modi, the one who is pickpocketing is Adani and the person who threatens is Amit Shah.”

Rahul has time and again accused Modi of working for the businessman Gautam Adani and making two Hindustans, one for Adani and one for the poor.