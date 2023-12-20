Agnipath scheme bulldozed through without meaningful consultations, alleges Congress

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, 'The headlines are being hogged by the mass suspension of INDIA MPs that has reached 142 till now. But these headlines should not minimise the importance of other news.'

Former Chief of Army Staff General Naravane has disclosed in his memoir that the Agnipath or Agniveer scheme came as a total surprise to the Army, Air Force and Navy chiefs, Ramesh said.