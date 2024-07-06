Agniveer row: How much compensation do kin receive? How is it different from regular soldiers?

He asked why the salary arrears have not been received in the bank account of the martyr's family.

"Rajnath Singh said that family of martyrs have been given Rs 1 crore. We haven't got that," the father of the martyr said.

Gandhi said the truth is that there are two types of martyrs in the country -- normal jawan and Agniveer.

"Both would be martyred but one would get the status of a martyr while the other would not. One would get a pension, while the other would not, said Rahul Gandhi.