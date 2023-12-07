Ahead of Int'l Mountain Day, films to be screened, mountains to be worshipped

Mumbai: Coinciding with the International Mountain Day festivities and events, films on two daring and pioneering expeditions to Mount Meru and Mount Sudarshan would be screened to imbibe love among students towards nature and engaging in adventure activities.

To mark the occasion, mountains would also be worshipped.

December 11, which this year falls on Monday, is celebrated as International Mountain Day across the world.

On December 10, Sunday, the screening of short films would be done to highlight the exhilarating journeys of mountaineers who achieved the world’s first successful ascent on the western face of Mount Meru and the triumph of female mountaineers who climbed Mount Sudarshan, the first-ever summit from the women’s team from Maharashtra.