Ahead of polls, Modi govt mulling Rs 60,000 cr housing loan subsidy scheme: Report

The scheme will offer an annual interest subsidy of between 3-6.5 per cent on up to Rs 9 lakh of the loan amount. Housing loans below Rs 50 lakh availed for a tenure of 20 years will be eligible for the proposed scheme, the sources said. "The interest subvention will be credited upfront to the housing loan account of beneficiaries. The scheme proposed till 2028 is close to finalisation and will require approval of federal Cabinet," one government official said.