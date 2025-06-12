Ahmedabad plane crash | Major flight accidents in India

<p>An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/plane-crash-in-ahmedabad-242-onboard-smoke-seen-from-adani-airport-premises-3582589">aircraft crashed in Ahmedabad</a> on Thursday, with the police saying at least 242 people were on board the Air India flight that crashed.</p><p>Thick plumes of black smoke were seen over the airport, and the rescue operations is underway. </p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/air-india-ahmedabad-plane-crash-live-news-latest-updates-gujarat-london-gatwick-airport-adani-airport-meghaninagar-boeing-787-8-dreamliner-ram-mohan-naidu-amit-shah-bhupendrabhai-patel-3582628">Track our blog for live updates</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/air-india-ahmedabad-plane-crash-live-news-latest-updates-gujarat-london-gatwick-airport-adani-airport-meghaninagar-boeing-787-8-dreamliner-ram-mohan-naidu-amit-shah-bhupendrabhai-patel-3582628"> </a></p>.Air India plane crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was an experienced pilot who commanded Dreamliners.<p><strong>Here we take a look at some of the biggest aviation accidents in India:</strong> </p><ul><li><p>7 August, 2020: Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode flight overshoots the runway on landing at Calicut International Airport; 18 killed, 172 survived</p></li><li><p>22 May, 2010: Air India Express Dubai-Mangalore flight overshoots runway on landing at Mangalore International Airport; 158 killed, 8 survivors</p></li><li><p>17 July, 2000: Alliance Air Flight 7412 crashes in a residential estate of Patna; 55 people aboard and 5 on the ground killed</p></li><li><p>12 November, 1996: Mid-air collision of flights of Saudi Arabian Airlines and Kazakhstan Airlines at Charkhi Dadri; All 349 people on board both planes killed</p></li><li><p>26 April, 1993: Indian Airlines flight crashes into a truck on runway while taking off from Aurangabad; 55 killed, 66 injured</p></li><li><p>16 August, 1991: Indian Airlines flight crashes on descent into Imphal; 69 killed</p></li><li><p>14 February, 1990: Indian Airlines flight crashes on its final approach to Bangalore airport. 92 killed</p></li><li><p>19 October, 1988: Indian Airlines flight crashes on its final approach to Ahmedabad airport; 133 killed</p></li><li><p>21 June, 1982: Air India flight crashes in Bombay due to heavy weather; 17 killed, 94 survived</p></li><li><p>1 January, 1978: Air India flight crashes off the coast of Bandra; 213 killed</p></li><li><p>12 October, 1976: Indian Airlines flight crashes in Mumbai due to in-flight fire; 95 killed</p></li><li><p>31 May, 1973: Indian Airlines flight crashes on approach to Delhi airport; 48 killed, 17 injured</p></li><li><p>14 June, 1972: Japan Airlines flight crashes near Delhi airport; 82 82 five injured </p></li><li><p>28 July, 1963: United Arab Airlines flight crashes off Mumbai airport; 63 killed</p></li><li><p>7 July, 1962: Alitalia flight crashes into a hill northeast of Mumbai while on approach; 94 killed</p></li><li><p>25 May, 1958: An Avro York crashes at Gurgaon following an in-flight fire; four of five onboard killed</p></li></ul>