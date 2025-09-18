<p>MUMBAI: Nearly three months after the Air India plane crash, Pushkaraj Sabharwal, the father of the late Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who was commandeering the ill-fated flight, has sought a formal probe into one of the worst air accidents in the country, while criticising the investigation conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).</p><p>In a letter to Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha and AAIB Director General GVG Yugandhar, Pushkaraj Sabharwal said “selective leaks” about the accident had led to speculation that Capt Sumeet Sabharwal (56) was under tremendous psychological pressure and therefore was contemplating death.</p><p>Pushkaraj Sabharwal stated that the inquiry at present had only been limited to Rule 9 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, and called on the authorities to invoke Rule 12, which provides for a formal court-like investigation.</p>.Few answers in Air India crash probe report.<p>The June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI 171 crash involving the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner led to the death of 260 people, including 241 onboard. </p><p>There was only one survivor among the passengers.</p><p>The aircraft bearing registration VT-ANB at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> crashed shortly after it took off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for London. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/ai-171-crash-read-aaibs-full-report-here-3627051">15-page preliminary findings of the AAIB</a> had said: “The aircraft achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots IAS at about 08:08:42 UTC and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec…In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he CUTOFF. The other pilot responded that he did not do so.”</p><p>In the cockpit were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kunder, the pilot and co-pilot, respectively.</p>