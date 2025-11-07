Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

CBI books ex-Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa, wife for mysterious death of son in Panchkula

The CBI has registered the FIR against Mustafa, Sultana besides Akhter's wife and sister under BNS sections pertaining to murder and criminal conspiracy, the statement said.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 02:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2025, 02:02 IST
India NewsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us