Air India, IndiGo operate special flights to Dhaka; bring back over 400 people

New Delhi: Air India and IndiGo operated special flights to Dhaka, bringing more than 400 people amid a volatile situation in the Bangladesh capital.

A special Air India flight brought 205 people, including 6 infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday morning, an official said.

IndiGo's special flight flew from Dhaka to Kolkata on Tuesday to bring back Indian nationals from Bangladesh, the airline said in a statement.

The Air India chartered flight, which took off for the Bangladesh capital late Tuesday, was operated with an A321 neo aircraft. The flight brought back 205 people -- 199 adults and 6 infants -- from Dhaka.