Aiming to achieve net zero emission in railways by 2030: PM Modi

In response to another question in Rajya Sabha on July 26 about the development of environment-friendly fuel for railway operation, Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways Organization for Alternate Fuel (IROAF) formed to explore alternate fuel in Indian Railways. It has promoted the use of blended bio-diesel and partial substitution of diesel with CNG and LNG for traction purposes." "A pilot project for retro-fitment of hydrogen fuel cell on Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rake for traction purpose has also been taken up. Twenty-six diesel power cars of DEMU rakes have been converted with CNG-based propulsion system," he had added.