Air India announced new interline partnership with Scoot

Air India guests can fly non-stop from Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai to Singapore and take onward journeys with Scoot to these destinations in addition to many other points across the Scoot network.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 09:53 IST
