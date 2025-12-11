<p>Mumbai: National carrier Air India announced a new, unilateral interline partnership with Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA).</p><p>Air India’s interline partnership with Scoot further strengthens its reach across Southeast Asia, North Asia and Australia via Singapore, enabling Air India guests to seamlessly access most of Scoot’s network with over 70 destinations across 18 countries in these regions.</p>.Air India admits compliance culture needs overhaul after flying Airbus without permit.<p>This includes the addition of these unique destinations to Air India’s extended international network that were previously not covered by any of the airline’s other existing partnerships: Macau SAR in China; Padang and Labuan Bajo in Indonesia; Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Langkawi, Ipoh, Kuantan, Miri, Sibu, Malacca and Kota Bharu in Malaysia; Davao and Iloilo City in the Philippines, Koh Samui, Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai in Thailand; and Nha Trang and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.</p><p>Air India guests can fly non-stop from Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai to Singapore and take onward journeys with Scoot to these destinations in addition to many other points across the Scoot network.</p><p>“Asia Pacific remains the world’s fastest-growing region for aviation, with intra-regional air travel demand surging at significant rates,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India. “Our new interline partnership with Scoot taps into that momentum, meeting the rising Indian traveller appetite for seamless access to far-flung corners of the continent - from Malaysia’s rainforests to Vietnam’s beaches and Indonesia’s emerging cities.”</p><p>Calvin Chan, Chief Commercial Officer, Scoot, said, “This partnership marks an important step in broadening travel options for customers in India to discover unique destinations across Scoot’s extensive network via Singapore. We look forward to welcoming Air India customers onboard and connecting them to new experiences with Scoot.” </p>