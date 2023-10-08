Home
Air India cancels Tel Aviv flights till Oct 14

The full service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital.
Last Updated 08 October 2023, 09:18 IST

Air India on Sunday said it has cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv till October 14.

Israel came under attack by Hamas militants on Saturday and since then, both sides are engaged in fighting in which scores of people have died.

"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 14th October, 2023, for the safety of our passengers and crew," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline will extend all possible support to passengers who have confirmed bookings on any flight during this period, the spokesperson added.

The full service carrier operates five weekly flights to Tel Aviv from the national capital. The service is on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday also, the carrier cancelled its flights to and from Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, expressed solidarity with Israel after Hamas militants launched an attack on the country.

Modi condemned it as 'terrorist attacks' in Israel as its leader Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is at war.

