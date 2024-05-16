Air India ceased be State or its instrumentality under Article 12 post disinvestment, says Supreme Court

It said there was no dispute that the Government of India, having transferred its 100 per cent share to Talace India Pvt Ltd, ceased to have any administrative control or deep pervasive control over the private entity and hence, 'the company after its disinvestment could not have been treated to be a State anymore after having been taken over by the private company'.

'Thus, unquestionably, the respondent no.3 (AIL) after its disinvestment ceased to be a State or its instrumentality within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India,' it said.