Home

Air India temporarily suspends Tel Aviv flights

Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital Delhi and the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.
Last Updated 14 April 2024, 13:01 IST

New Delhi: Air India on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now.

Air India operates four weekly flights between the national capital and Israeli city.

The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a gap of nearly five months.

Air India suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv, starting October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.

(Published 14 April 2024, 13:01 IST)
India NewsAviationAir IndiaIndiaIsraelTel AvivflightsDelhi-Tel Aviv flight

