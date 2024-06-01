Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg is the new Maintenance Command chief

Mumbai: Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg has been appointed as the new Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command on Saturday.

He was commissioned in the Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) branch of Indian Air Force on 19 August 1986.

The Air Officer graduated from Regional Engineering College, Bhopal in Mechanical Engineering. He did his M. Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Madras and was awarded Air India medal for standing first. He is also an alumnus of National Defence College.

The Air Officer is trained on Jaguar aircraft. He has also been a Cat ‘A’ Flight Engineer on IL-76 aircraft having flown more than 2000 hours.