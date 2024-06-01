Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg is the new Maintenance Command chief

Mumbai: Air Marshal Vijay Kumar Garg has been appointed as the new Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command on Saturday.
He was commissioned in the Aeronautical Engineering (Mechanical) branch of Indian Air Force on 19 August 1986.
The Air Officer graduated from Regional Engineering College, Bhopal in Mechanical Engineering. He did his M. Tech in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Madras and was awarded Air India medal for standing first. He is also an alumnus of National Defence College.
The Air Officer is trained on Jaguar aircraft. He has also been a Cat ‘A’ Flight Engineer on IL-76 aircraft having flown more than 2000 hours.
During the career spanning more than 37 years, the Air Officer has held numerous important assignments, which include Commanding Officer of an Air Defence Unit, Instructional tenure at AFTC, Chief Engineering Officer of a premier flying base, Director of Engineering for Western Transport aircraft fleets as well as Principal Director Radar at Air HQ, Command Engineering Officer of an Operational Command, Air Officer Commanding of 5 BRD, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Engineering (Maintenance and Planning), Assistant Chief of the Air Staff Engineering (Transport and Helicopter), Senior Maintenance Staff Officer at South Western Air Command and Director General (Systems) at Air HQ.
Prior to assuming the present appointment, the Air Marshal was holding the appointment of Senior Maintenance Staff Officer at HQ MC.
For his distinguished service, the Air Officer has been commended twice by the Chief of Air Staff and has also been awarded Vishist Seva Medal in 2013 and Ati Vishist Seva Medal in 2023 by the President of India.
Published 01 June 2024, 10:57 IST