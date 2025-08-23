Menu
Volume check: Law must prevail

Volume check: Law must prevail

Religious expression does not necessarily require deafening noise or unruly processions. Playing film songs from pandals at high volumes is neither spiritual nor culturally elevating.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 19:22 IST
