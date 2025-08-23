Volume check: Law must prevail

<p class="bodytext">With the Gauri-Ganesha festival approaching, the Karnataka Police have issued guidelines to regulate loudspeakers, processions, and immersion timings. These rules are not arbitrary curbs, but measures mandated by the Supreme Court to reduce noise pollution and ensure public safety. However, some BJP legislators, particularly from coastal Karnataka, have condemned the rules as an attempt to restrict Hindu festivities, claiming that limits on sound systems dampen the celebratory spirit. Only last week, during Krishna Janmashtami, police seized sound equipment for violating noise limits, and cases were filed against organisers. While the move triggered political criticism, the law remains unambiguous. The Supreme Court has ruled that freedom from noise pollution is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. No individual or group has the right to blare music that travels beyond their premises and becomes a nuisance to others. The court has laid down specific restrictions: loudspeakers cannot be used between 10 pm and 6 am, except in emergencies; silence zones around hospitals, schools, and courts must be respected; and state governments may allow extended use till midnight for a maximum of 15 days a year to accommodate certain festivals. The Bombay High Court has gone further, banning DJs in processions. These rulings are binding, and the police are only following the law.</p>.Happy to inaugurate Nada Habba Dasara 2025: Banu Mushtaq.<p class="bodytext">Religious expression does not necessarily require deafening noise or unruly processions. Playing film songs from pandals at high volumes is neither spiritual nor culturally elevating. Children, senior citizens, and patients deserve peace, even amid celebration. Similarly, the rule requiring immersion before 11.30 pm is rooted in safety – drownings during late-night immersions have been tragically common. There is no religious sentiment attached to late-night processions; even Mumbai’s famed Lalbaugcha Raja is immersed in the evening. BJP legislators have pointed to <span class="italic">azaan </span>on loudspeakers from mosques. The principle of equality demands consistency: restrictions must apply across communities. Where violations occur, action should follow.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Ultimately, the spirit of Ganesha lies not in noise or political posturing but in harmony. Festivals must be a source of joy, not inconvenience. The essence of the festival is not about how loud the music is, but how deeply the devotion is felt. The best tribute to the remover of obstacles is a responsible celebration – reducing noise, following the law, and embracing eco-friendly idols. In doing so, we honour both tradition and the rights of fellow citizens. A truly festive and impactful celebration resonates not just with sound but with a deeper sense of responsibility and compassion for every member of society.</p>