AISGEF to protest against Unified Pension Scheme on September 26, demands restoration of OPS

New Delhi: Left-backed All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) on Monday announced that they will observe September 26 as ‘National Protest Day’ against the Unified Pension Scheme and New Pension Scheme while demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

The decision came after a meeting of the AISGEF Secretariat on Sunday where it discussed the union government’s announcement of UPS and “found that it is a dubious attempt to deceive” government employees.

AISGEF President Subhash Lamba and General Secretary A Sreekumar said that the federation has realised that it is a “conspiracy” against the employees who were on a struggle against the NPS for the past two decades.