AISGEF to protest against Unified Pension Scheme on September 26, demands restoration of OPS

New Delhi: Left-backed All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) on Monday announced that they will observe September 26 as ‘National Protest Day’ against the Unified Pension Scheme and New Pension Scheme while demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
The decision came after a meeting of the AISGEF Secretariat on Sunday where it discussed the union government’s announcement of UPS and “found that it is a dubious attempt to deceive” government employees.
AISGEF President Subhash Lamba and General Secretary A Sreekumar said that the federation has realised that it is a “conspiracy” against the employees who were on a struggle against the NPS for the past two decades.
They said employees have been urged to hold lunch hour demonstrations in all district headquarters demanding restoration of OPS as part of the National Protest Day on September 26.
Demanding the restoration of OPS, AISGEF said it was strongly opposing NPS since its inception in 2003.
“The u-turn of the NDA government (on NPS) is due to the consistent struggles of employees during the past years. This underlines that if the united struggle will continue across the country, we can bring back the OPS,” Lamba and Sreekumar said.
Published 26 August 2024, 14:48 IST