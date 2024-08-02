Akhilesh Yadav demands permanent withdrawal of 'inhuman' Nazul Land Bill

Lucknow: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded the permanent withdrawal of the 'inhuman' Nazul Land Bill, describing the Nazul land issue as a decision that completely uproots homes.

Nazul land refers to government-owned land that was originally acquired during the colonial period for specific purposes such as public utilities, administrative functions or for the settlement of displaced individuals.

Over time, these lands have been used or leased for various public and private purposes. The management and use of Nazul land are governed by specific laws and regulations to ensure they are utilised for public benefit and prevention of illegal encroachments.