All cases arising out of principal crime to be tried in course of same trial: SC

The court added, "All the offences should be tried before the same judge, instead of being sent to different courts."

The bench allowed an appeal filed by Shiv Kumar against the Allahabad HC's order and cancelled the bail granted to one accused Vishal in a double murder case also involving offences under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court directed the Secretary (Home), Uttar Pradesh, to take immediate remedial measures to sensitise and streamline the Directorate of Prosecution, which is the very backbone of the criminal justice system and cannot afford to falter.

In the instant case, the accused was separately tried for offences under the Arms Act and the Gangster Act. The bench said if not the Gangster Act, the offences under the Arms Act could have been tried before the court, which is dealing with the murder charge.

The court also expressed displeasure with the grant of bail within two years of the grievous offence, while noting that its previous order cancelling bail to another accused in the case was deliberately withheld and not brought to notice of the High Court.

"We are amazed at the reasons that have swayed the High Court to grant bail to the accused in such a heinous crime of double murder. The conduct of both, the Investigation Officer and the accused deserves to be deprecated," the bench said.

The HC had noted factors like overcrowding of jails, speedy trial being fundamental right of the accused, one sided probe, uncertainty regarding trial as factors for granting bail.

The court also flagged the state government's failure to challenge the bail order.

"But as it appears to be the trend in several cases, cancellation of bail applications are not moved by the state government, but by the private party/complainant," the bench said.