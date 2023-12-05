All forces should come together in view of rising prices, unemployment: AAP

Asked whether all the parties need to come together after the assembly election results of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP defeated the Congress, Pathak said, "There are many things to ponder upon, and a need to remove shortcomings and communication should be strengthened. The party will share the outline of how these things will be done with you."

The AAP leader also said the party will analyse its performance in the three states, look into the shortcomings and work on them.