All you need to know about Gautam Adani's US bribery indictment

Gautam Adani, one of world's richest people, faces his biggest challenge after being charged with seven others for alleged bribery related to power supply deals from energy projects in India.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 09:05 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 09:05 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsUSAdani GroupGautam Adanibribery

