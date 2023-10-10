Amartya Sen's daughter denies rumours of economist's death

Nobel prize winner Amartya Sen’s family on Tuesday denied news circulated on social media that the economist had died.

Earlier, several posts on X claiming that Sen had died went viral.

“It is fake news. I have just spent a week with him in our family home in Cambridge. He is absolutely fine, teaching two courses a week, as healthy as always,” the economist’s daughter Nandana Dev Sen told PTI.

She also posted the denial on the micro-blogging site.