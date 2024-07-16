Home
Ambanis to have a post-wedding bash in London? What we know so far

Just when everyone thought that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations were over, a report suggests that the festivities are not yet complete as the Ambanis are now set to fly to the UK for a post-wedding bash.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 09:42 IST

Just when everyone thought that Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations are over. A report suggest that the celebrations are not yet completely over as the Ambanis are now set to fly to UK for a post-wedding bash.

Credit: PTI

Reportedly, there is a post-wedding party organized in London that will again attract notable faces from the world.

Credit: X/@josephradhik

Apart from Indian celebrities, the post-wedding party is expected to be graced by influential personalities around the world.

Credit: PTI

Anant and Radhika’s post-wedding party will also be larger than life and will be a star-studded gala just like their wedding festivities.

Credit: Instagram/@epicstories.in

It is said that celebrity couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will grace the post-wedding bash.

Credit: Instagram/@virat.kohli

The details about the venue and date for post-wedding party is under wraps.

Credit: Reuters

Published 16 July 2024, 09:42 IST

