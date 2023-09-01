Home
india

Amid early poll buzz, arrangements being made for MPs' group photos during special parliament session

Last Updated 01 September 2023, 13:10 IST

Arrangements are being made for group photographs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members during Parliament's special session from September 18 to September 22.

Though there was no official confirmation, but sources noted this may be an indication that it could be the last session of the current Parliament, and the government may advance the Lok Sabha polls, otherwise slated for April-May.

Group photographs of MPs are generally taken at the beginning and the end of their terms.

The government has not spelt out its agenda for the special session.

(Published 01 September 2023, 13:10 IST)
