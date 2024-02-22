Amid security concerns, trilateral exercise 'Dosti-16' kicks off in Maldives

New Delhi: Even as Malé ignored New Delhi’s concerns and allowed a ‘research vessel’ of China to enter the territorial waters of the Maldives, India has sent two ships of its coast guard to the archipelago for a drill that will also see participation by Sri Lanka, another neighbouring Indian Ocean nation.

China’s research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3 entered the main port of the Maldives on Thursday. The communist country has a large fleet of ‘research vessels', which its People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) generally uses not only for hydrographic surveys and charting underwater paths for submarines but also for monitoring missiles or satellites test-fired from the locations in the vicinity . It is also used for keeping watch on military installations in the nearby countries.

The two ships of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) – ICGS Samarth and ICGS Abhinav – also reached Malé on Thursday for the 16th edition of the India-Sri-Lanka-Maldives trilateral exercise ‘Dosti’. Sri Lanka also sent SLNS Samudra to participate in the biennial trilateral drill, which would continue till Sunday.