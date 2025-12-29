<p>Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated a Rs 111-crore new building of Guwahati Police Commissionerate and a surveillance system, comprising 2,000 CCTVs, for the city.</p><p>Shah also inaugurated an exhibition on new criminal laws, organised by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), at the newly unveiled police commissionerate office.</p><p>At an official function here, the Union home minister unveiled the two projects, developed at a total cost of Rs 292 crore.</p><p>The eight-storey office building of Commissioner of Guwahati Police has been constructed at an expenditure of Rs 111 crore and is located in Khanapara area.</p><p>The building will house all branches of Guwahati Police and will have a seating capacity for 400 officers, besides a police library and an archive.</p>.Congress considers Bangladeshi infiltrators as vote bank, claims Amit Shah.<p>During the function, Shah also inaugurated the Intelligence City Surveillance System (ICSS) inside the new police commissionerate building.</p><p>As part of this system, developed at an investment of Rs 181 crore, an advanced command and data facility -- Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) -- has been set up.</p><p>The unit comprises 2,000 CCTV cameras and has 60 citizen safety and alerting systems, considerably enhancing the overall security apparatus of the Northeast's largest city.</p><p>The 'Exhibition on Naveen Nyaya Sanhita' has been organised by the CID of the Assam Police to create awareness of the new laws among the public.</p>