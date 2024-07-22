Amit Shah's corruption 'sargana' jibe against Sharad Pawar inappropriate, says Ajit Pawar faction leader

Addressing the BJP's state convention in Pune on Sunday, Shah had said, "If there is the biggest 'sargana' of corruption in Indian politics, it is Sharad Pawar. There is no confusion in my mind about this. I am saying it openly that Pawar has institutionalised corruption in the country." NCP leader from Bhosasri in Pimpri Chinchwad Vilas Lande said he had written to the Bharatiya Janata Party asking it to not make such remarks against the opposition stalwart.