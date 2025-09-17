Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Amritsar boy gets new bicycle which Rahul Gandhi promised during Punjab visit

The boy was seen crying before the Congress leader over his bicycle that was damaged in the floods
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 12:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 12:22 IST
India NewsRahul GandhifloodsPujab

Follow us on :

Follow Us