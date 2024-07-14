Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: QR Code, colour-coded wristbands, standby medical teams secured year's most extravagant marriage

Three different invitations were sent out for the wedding and the receptions with top-run guests being sent a large red box that contained an intricate chest incorporating a mini silver temple featuring gold idols of various Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesh, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga.

The invitation revealed different cards for each wedding function with one crafted from silver and resembling the main gate of an ancient temple. It included several keepsakes, such as an embroidered cloth with the initials 'AR' for Anant and Radhika, a blue shawl and a silver box filled with more gifts.

The simplest invitation was in a laptop-sized box with silver statues of three Gods and invitation cards.

The guests were asked to confirm their presence through an email or Google Form.

Those confirming their presence received a message that read: "We have received your RSVP and we look forward to welcoming you... the QR codes will be shared 6 hours prior to the event."

The QR codes messaged to the mobile phones and emailed were scanned to allow entry into the venue where different coloured paper wristbands were tied on the wrist of all the guests that gave them access to different zones depending on the colour.