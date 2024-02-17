Andamans MP receives Sansad Ratna Award for third time in row

Speaking to PTI over the phone, the MP said, 'I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious Sansad Ratna Award for the third consecutive year. This recognition belongs not just to me, but to each and every islander who trusted me to represent their voice in Parliament. The journey doesn't end here. With the unwavering support of my people, I stand firm in my resolve to fight for a brighter future for all islanders.' 'Over the past five years, I have relentlessly fought for the issues that matter most to our island community. Filling vacant posts, establishing AIIMS, improving healthcare access, and securing land rights are just a few of the countless areas where I have strived to make a difference. This award serves as a powerful validation of our collective efforts and reaffirms my commitment to continue serving you with even greater dedication,' he said.