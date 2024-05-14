Fortified by steel doors, kids in Ukraine descend to country's first underground school amid ongoing war

Two teachers met them with a smile at the steel door, and down the concrete staircase the mother and daughter clattered, hand in hand, through another blast door and into the bunker for the first day of school.

Hundreds of children began lessons this week in Ukraine's first purpose-built bunker school, 6 metres (20 feet) below the ground to protect them from Russian drone and missile attacks.

Kharkiv's primary school 155 is reached through a door in a small white concrete box on the pavement. At the bottom of the stairs classrooms branch off a corridor. There are are no windows, but the rooms are brightly lit and the hallways painted in white and lime green.