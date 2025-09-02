Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandaman and nicobar islands

Census in Andaman, Tribal Affairs Ministry may go for 'non-invasive thermal census' of Sentinelese

Sentinelese strictly don't like any outsiders to venture into their territory.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 06:54 IST
India NewsAndaman and Nicobar IslandsCensus

Follow us on :

Follow Us