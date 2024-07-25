HS Dhaliwal appointed new DGP of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal as the new Director General of Police of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Prior to his new role, Dhaliwal, a 1997-batch IPS officer, served as the special commissioner of police in New Delhi, overseeing traffic zone-II.

Throughout his career, Dhaliwal has achieved significant milestones, including solving high-profile cases such as the Dhaula Kuan gangrape, journalist Saumya Vishwanathan's murder, and the Jigisha Ghosh murder case. He also played a crucial role in investigating the murder case involving Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.