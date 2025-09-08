Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandaman and nicobar islands

Planned misadventure being insensitively pushed through: Sonia Gandhi slams govt on Nicobar project

Hitting out at the Modi government, the former Congress president said there has been no shortage of 'half-baked and ill-conceived policymaking' in the last 11 years.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 04:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 04:28 IST
India NewsBJPCongressAndaman and Nicobar IslandsIndian PoliticsSonia Gandhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us