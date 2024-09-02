Home
Andhra-Telangana Rains Live: CM Naidu inspects flood situation in Vijayawada

Hello readers! Heavy, unrelenting and continuous downpour, for the first time in 200 years, was triggered by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. The rains that followed has since August 30 disrupted normal life in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, as well as in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 31 assured the CMs of both states of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the flood crisis. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the crisis in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 04:34 IST

Highlights
04:3302 Sep 2024

04:2102 Sep 2024

03:3102 Sep 2024

10:0302 Sep 2024

Due to waterlogging over tracks at several locations on South Central Railway, several trains have been diverted

09:5102 Sep 2024

Railway track near Intikanne railway station washes away; restoration work ongoing

09:0102 Sep 2024

Andhra CM Naidu inspects flood situation in Vijayawada

09:0002 Sep 2024

Severe waterlogging witnessed in various parts of Vijayawada leading to flood-like situation

09:0002 Sep 2024

26 NDRF teams deployed for flood rescue in Andhra, Telangana

Twenty-six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, officials said Monday.

