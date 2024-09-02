Andhra-Telangana Rains Live: CM Naidu inspects flood situation in Vijayawada

Hello readers! Heavy, unrelenting and continuous downpour, for the first time in 200 years, was triggered by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. The rains that followed has since August 30 disrupted normal life in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, as well as in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 31 assured the CMs of both states of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the flood crisis. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the crisis in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.