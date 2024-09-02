Andhra-Telangana Rains Live: CM Naidu inspects flood situation in Vijayawada
Hello readers! Heavy, unrelenting and continuous downpour, for the first time in 200 years, was triggered by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. The rains that followed has since August 30 disrupted normal life in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Vijayawada, as well as in Telangana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 31 assured the CMs of both states of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the flood crisis. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on the crisis in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Due to waterlogging over tracks at several locations on South Central Railway, several trains have been diverted
04:2102 Sep 2024
Railway track near Intikanne railway station washes away; restoration work ongoing
03:3102 Sep 2024
Andhra CM Naidu inspects flood situation in Vijayawada
10:0302 Sep 2024
Credit: X/@ANI
Credit: X/@ANI
09:5102 Sep 2024
#WATCH | Mahabubabad, Telangana: A railway track near Intikanne railway station connecting Kesamudram and Intikanne washed away yesterday due to the heavy rains. The restoration works are ongoing at the location. pic.twitter.com/NfuthiuiNe