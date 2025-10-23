<p>Hyderabad: In Andhra Pradesh’s Tuni, a 62-year-old man accused in a POCSO case for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl has reportedly died by suicide while in police custody. The accused, Tatika Narayana Rao, allegedly jumped into a canal near Komati Cheruvu on the outskirts of Tuni in Kakinada district around 10:30 pm on Wednesday.</p> <p>Police said he was being taken to be produced before a magistrate when he requested a toilet break. As the police vehicle stopped, he suddenly jumped into the canal. His body was recovered on Thursday morning. According to police, a 13-year-old schoolgirl from Tuni belonging to a government Gurukul school was allegedly lured and sexually assaulted by Narayana Rao, who had deceitfully posed as her grandfather. The girl and her mother have given their statements, and a case was registered under the POCSO Act on Wednesday.</p> .Police save woman who attempted suicide.<p>“The accused, Tatika Narayana Rao, was arrested last evening in connection with an attempted rape case involving a minor girl. After undergoing a medical examination, the police were escorting him to be presented before the Magistrate between 10 and 10:30 PM. On the way, near Komati Cheruvu, the accused requested to use the washroom. Taking advantage of the situation, he suddenly jumped into the pond and disappeared. The Tuni Rural Sub-Inspector informed higher officials about the incident between 11:00 and 11:30 PM. Fire Department teams were immediately deployed, and search operations continued until 12:30 AM, but were suspended due to darkness and poor visibility. Search operations resumed this morning to ascertain whether the accused drowned in the pond or managed to escape. The Tuni Rural Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are tracking all possible angles,” said Tuni Circle Inspector Chennakesava Rao on Thursday. Before being taken into custody by police, Narayana Rao was beaten by locals.</p> <p>The Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission has also taken serious note of the attempted rape of the minor girl.</p> <p>The Commission has issued orders to the District Collector’s Office and the Child Welfare Committee to provide immediate protection, medical assistance, and legal aid to the victim.</p> <p>In addition, the Commission has instructed the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) to strengthen security measures in Gurukul schools to prevent such incidents in the future.</p> <p>“The girl and her mother have given their statements, and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act,” Kakinada DSP Srihari Raju said.</p>