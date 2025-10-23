Menu
62-year-old POCSO accused dies jumping into canal in Andhra Pradesh’s Tuni

Police said he was being taken to be produced before a magistrate when he requested a toilet break. As the police vehicle stopped, he suddenly jumped into the canal.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 14:04 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 14:04 IST
India NewsCrimeSuicidePocso

