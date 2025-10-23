This morning,#RPF at #Mysuru swiftly rescued a 6 month old baby after woman attempted to abduct him from the station portico.Constable Nagaraju spotted the distressed mother & alerted team.Nandini (45),from Hassan,was intercepted on Platform No 6.@RPF_INDIA@SWRRLY @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/ZmkpfdEZWG