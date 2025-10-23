<p>Mysuru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Mysuru rescued a six-month-old infant, within 30 minutes, from the kidnapper, on Thursday.</p><p>In a swift and coordinated operation, the RPF personnel, under South Western Railway, in Mysuru, rescued the baby boy within 30 minutes of receiving an alert.</p><p>Around 5.20 am on October 22, Thursday, RPF Constable C M Nagaraju, noticed a distressed woman near the Mysuru Railway Station portico, complaining that her baby missing. The constable alerted Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Prasi and Inspector Dinesh Kumar, who immediately initiated a CCTV camera footage search.</p>.<p>The footage revealed a woman, about 50 years old, carrying an infant towards Platform No 6 to board Train No 16206 (Mysuru-Talguppa Daily Express). The RPF team intercepted her by 5.50 am, rescuing the child and reuniting him with his parents.</p><p>The accused, Devika (name changed), a resident of Hassan, was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is a specialised branch of the State Police, responsible for maintaining law and order, preventing and investigating crime on railway premises and in trains. </p>.<p>The GRP, in Mysuru, registered a case (Crime No 25/2025) under Section 137(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). She was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.</p><p>The RPF has an initiative, dedicated to tracing and reuniting lost or kidnapped children with their families, named as Operation Nanhe Farishte.</p>