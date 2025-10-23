Menu
WATCH: RPF constable swiftly rescues 6-month-old baby boy from female kidnapper in Mysuru within 30 minutes

The constable alerted Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Prasi and Inspector Dinesh Kumar, who immediately initiated a CCTV camera footage search.
Published 23 October 2025, 17:18 IST
