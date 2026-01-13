Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

X platform suffers service outage

As per the heat map on the Downdetector webpage, X platform is down in several cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and more.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
X platform down worlwide.

X platform down worlwide.

Credit: Downdetector

Urban pockets of the US, where X platform is primarily used have seen spike in service outage, as per Downdetector website.

Urban pockets of the US, where X platform is primarily used have seen spike in service outage, as per Downdetector website.

Credit: Downdetector

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 14:51 IST
Elon MuskTechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechService OutageX Platform

Follow us on :

Follow Us