Air India Express flight to Bengaluru cancelled after bird strike at Vijayawada airport

An airline official said that an eagle hit the nose of the aircraft while taxiing on the runway for takeoff.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 09:11 IST
Published 04 September 2025, 09:11 IST
India NewsBengaluruAndhra PradeshVijayawadaAir India Express flightBird hit

