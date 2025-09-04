<p>Vijayawada: A Bengaluru-bound Air India Express flight was cancelled on Thursday after it suffered a bird hit at the airport, an airline official said. </p><p>An eagle hit the nose of the aircraft while taxiing on the runway for takeoff, he said. </p><p>As a result, the airline had to cancel the flight and make alternate arrangements for the 90 passengers on board. </p><p>“The bird strike happened before takeoff. It occurred when the aircraft was taxiing on the runway,” the official told <em>PTI</em>. </p>.Air India Indore-bound flight returns to Delhi airport after 'fire indication'.<p>Later, in a statement, Air India Express said, “The aircraft assigned to operate the Vijayawada–Bengaluru flight experienced a suspected bird strike at Vijayawada airport, leading to the cancellation of the service. We regret the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond the airline’s control.” </p><p>All affected guests have been offered options, including complimentary rescheduling or cancellation with a full refund, it added.</p>