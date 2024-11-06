Andhra cabinet clears policies in drone, data centres & semiconductors sectors

The Cabinet also approved Andhra Pradesh Data Centre Policy aiming at adding an additional 200 megawatts of data and attracting investments for setting up the most modern data centres with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Parthasarathi explained. The meeting also unanimously approved the Andhra Pradesh Semiconductor and Display Fab policy which will be in force between 2024 and 2029. The Centre will also extend 50 per cent subsidy in a phased manner while the state government too will provide an additional 30 per cent subsidy, he said.



Pointing out that several semiconductor companies from the United States and Europe have established their units in States like Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Parthasarathi expressed confidence that this policy adopted by the Cabinet on Wednesday will certainly take Andhra Pradesh too to that stage of development.



The I&PR Minister said that the Cabinet also gave its consent to the proposal to the draft bill to revoke the AP Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act-1982 and replace it with the Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Bill-2024. “We are formulating legislation to severely punish those who resort to land grabbing," the Minister explained and said that besides punishment payment of compensation also will be imposed on such elements.



This legislation has been formulated taking into consideration the Acts that are in existence in states like Gujarat and Karnataka, Parthasarathi said. Also the provisions of the new Act will provide protection to the government lands, he stated.