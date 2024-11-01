Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra CM launches free cooking gas cylinder scheme 'Deepam - 2'

Accompanied by Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and others, the chief minister launched the scheme at a woman beneficiary's home here.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 11:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 11:55 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshcylinderN Chandrababu Naidu

Follow us on :

Follow Us