Andhra constitutes apex Data Centre Advisory Council to deliver roadmap for 6,000 MW by 2030

This comes after tech giant Google had announced its biggest ever investment of an AI driven data centre with $ 15 billion outside US in Vizag.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 17:45 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 17:45 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshNara Lokesh

