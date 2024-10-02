Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visits Tirupati temple as part of 11-day penance

Before visiting the temple, Kalyan's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 09:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 09:45 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshPawan KalyanTTDTirupatiLaddu

Follow us on :

Follow Us