Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan visits Tirupati temple as part of 11-day penance

<p>Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited Tirumala temple accompanied by his daughters.</p>.<p>During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister carried 'Varahi Declaration' with him to the deity, which he will proclaim in a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.</p>.<p>“Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena president Pawan Kalyan had Tirumala Srivari (deity) darshanam (visit) today. Pawan Kalyan took Varahi Declaration file along with him,” said a Janasena press release.</p>.<p>Currently, Kalyan is on a three-day visit to the temple as part of his 11-day penance to atone for the alleged sins committed by the previous YSRCP regime at Tirumala.</p>.<p>Before visiting the temple, Kalyan's youngest daughter, Palina Anjani Konidela, gave a declaration at Tirumala temple that she has faith in Lord Venkateswara.</p>.<p>Palina Anjani Konidela is reportedly a non-Hindu and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) - the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati - rules mandate that non-Hindus have to declare their faith in the deity before making a visit to the temple.</p>.<p>“Palina Anjani Konidela gave the declaration for Srivari (deity) visit in Tirumala. She signed the documents provided by TTD staff. As Palina Anjani is a minor, her father Pawan Kalyan also endorsed the documents,” said a Janasena press release.</p>.<p>The declaration assumes significance as BJP leaders and several Hindu outfits had demanded that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, has to issue a similar declaration before his recent cancelled visit to the temple.</p>